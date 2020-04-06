Coronavirus

Easter Bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand prime minister jokes

Good news for kids who are looking forward to getting their Easter baskets: As the world hunkers down to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Easter Bunny is considered an essential worker, at least in New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern, the country's prime minister, was asked a lighthearted question during a press conference Monday about "younger viewers who are quite concerned...about the Easter Bunny" as the April 12 holiday approaches.

"You will be pleased to know that we consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers, but as you can imagine at this time they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well as their own bunnies," she said, smiling.

Ardern continued: "I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."

She went on to suggest that families in the country set out Easter decorations to help brighten the mood for those who the Easter Bunny can't visit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldeaster
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County EMS accepting donations
Family of bus driver who died urges others to take COVID-19 seriously
Police in Louisiana town uses 'Purge siren' to signal curfew
UPDATES: Meals on Wheels, social services, parks and rec
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County EMS accepting donations
Models predict when NC could see a peak in COVID-19 cases
Duke freshman shares mental health advice during COVID-19
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
'Hamilton' musical returns to DPAC in December 2020
Show More
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Managing your anxiety when there's not much to do
N.J. woman gives birth at home after hospital misunderstanding
23 COVID-19 cases reported at NC assisted-living facility
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
More TOP STORIES News