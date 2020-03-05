Family of 72-year-old man nearly killed in Durham hit-and-run wants answers

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been nearly a month since Isaac McGraw, 72, was hit and nearly killed while walking in Durham. Now his family is asking for your help."This is not something that we could've ever imagined would've happened to someone that we know and someone that we love," said Emma McGraw Myers, victim's sister.When you hear Myers talk about her older brother it's clear they're a close family full of love."For a brother who is the oldest of three of us, he's always been like our hero," Myers said.That's why for the last month, she's driven three-and-a-half hours from South Carolina to visit her brother who was nearly killed in a hit-and-run."They would ask him to do things like can you squeeze my hand? Can you open your eyes? Can you feel this? And no response. No response," Myers explained.Since then, he is walking and talking but it's still unclear if he'll ever completely recover from the Feb. 7 accident. Durham police say he was walking across University Drive near Shannon Road around 6:30 p.m. He was headed to the bus stop after a trip to Office Depot when he was hit. The driver never stopped."What the vehicle did after the fact as far as picking up speed after making a left turn, that kind of signifies 'Hey, I know I did something wrong and I'm trying to flee the scene as quick as I can,'" said Investigator Kristen Kozar of the Durham Police Department.With no leads and little evidence, Myers is hoping someone will see the surveillance video and have more information"We want him to live his best life but at this point, it's been compromised and our appeal is can you help us the driver or at least the vehicle," Emma said.Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Durham CrimeStoppers hotline at (919) 683-1200.