Father-Daughter duo make history as Philadelphia firefighters

By
MANTUA -- On the day Jeffery Stowe celebrated his 30th anniversary as a Philadelphia firefighter, his daughter, Daynese, graduated from Philadelphia Fire Academy.

The pair is the first African-American father-daughter firefighters in the city's history.

Daynese said she is over the moon about graduating and following in her father's footsteps.

"Every time I encounter a new firefighter, captain, chief, they tell me how much of a legend my father is," Daynese said. "Most people, they're looking for the opportunity to meet their hero, I was raised by mine."

However, her father insists that he is the one truly blessed in their relationship.

"I think I learned more from her than she ever learned from me," he said.
