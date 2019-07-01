Society

Fishermen hook 6-foot shark off Long Beach Island

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. -- A group of guys fishing off Long Beach Island in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon hooked a six-foot shark.

"Mark G" of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, said it took over an hour to pull the shark onto shore, hold it down, remove the hook and release it.

The group took a picture with the shark before letting it go.

RELATED: Fishermen reel in record setting 914-pound blue marlin off North Carolina coast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jersey newssharks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderstorm cause heavy damage, power outages in Raleigh
Body of man in his 80s recovered from Durham pond, officials say
2 men, 1 teen charged in string of Fayetteville robberies
Krispy Kreme is now delivering doughnuts
Water main break shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh
Gillette recalls Venus razors due to misaligned blades
Person dies in crash involving fuel tanker in Sampson County
Show More
10 killed in small plane crash at Dallas-area airport
Brianna Mason becomes first black woman to be named Miss Tennessee
Parents on alert after 2 near-drownings in the Triangle
Road reopens after water main break in downtown Chapel Hill
Trump becomes 1st sitting U.S. leader to enter North Korea
More TOP STORIES News