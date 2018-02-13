SOCIETY

Five flower options to give this Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are 5 additional flower options that make great Valentine's Day gifts, including the best conditions for growing them. (Accuweather)

Each Valentine's Day, consumers in the United States spend an average of more than $140 to shower their loved ones with gifts, chocolate and flowers.

In 2018, total spending is expected to reach $19.6 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. While most consumers typically send the classic bouquet of roses, there are many alternative flower options that would make the holiday just as special.

Watch the Accuweather video above to find out.
