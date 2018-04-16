SOCIETY

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health, won't seek additional medical treatment

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Former CIA director George Bush and his wife, Barbara, smile and shake hands with supporters as Bush left a Concord hotel ballroom in Concord on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1980.</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas --
Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, according to a family spokesperson.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is in comfort care at home.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," McGrath said. "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Barbara, wife of former President George H.W. Bush, served as first lady during his presidency from 1989 to 1993.

The couple has been a fixture in the Houston community during their retirement years.

Barbara is currently the nation's oldest living First Lady.
