Fort Bragg honors victims, survivors of plane crash at Green Ramp

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's an unspoken rule that time heals all wounds.But it's been 25 years and it still doesn't get any easier for families of 24 soldiers.It was one of the worst days in Army history- a crash at Pope Army Airfield.An F-16 Fighter Falcon collided in mid-air with another plane, which sent a fireball into nearly 500 troops on the ground at Green Ramp.On Friday, Fort Bragg honored those who survived and those who passed on.