Fort Bragg military ambush exercise held in Wake County on Friday

NEW HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special warfare exercise was held in Wake County Friday afternoon.

The simulated ambush happened in New Hill near Highway 1 between Holly Springs and Sanford.

It was part of the regular Robin Sage training put on by Fort Bragg officials.

Robin Sage is the final test of over a year's worth of training for aspiring Special Forces soldiers. Candidates are placed in an environment of political instability characterized by armed conflict, forcing soldiers to analyze and solve problems to meet the challenges of this "real-world" training.
