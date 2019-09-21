Society

Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The funeral for journalist Cokie Roberts was held Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Roberts was longtime political reporter for ABC News and NPR.

RELATED: Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

She died earlier this week at the age of 75 from complications from breast cancer.

Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana.

Among those delivering eulogies was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif).

Roberts was also honored tonight by the National Press Club.

She is survived by her husband and two children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington dcfuneral
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-95 N open after 20-vehicle crash; no fatalities reported
Wake County inmate goes missing during work release
Gov. Cooper requests additional disaster declaration for Dorian victims
3 shot in Benson overnight, police say
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Bus driver arrested after child calls 911 to report her 'drunk'
Deputies say South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt
Show More
Local child author turns 13th birthday into an anti-bullying party
Missing Wayne County inmate captured at Rocky Mount motel
1 killed, 3 injured in Lee County crash
Fort Bragg soldier and reservist husband create popcorn business
New calls for awareness on domestic violence after two Triangle murders
More TOP STORIES News