SOCIETY

Happy Holidays from ABC11

EMBED </>More Videos

Related Topics:
societyholidaychristmas
SOCIETY
TIME Person of the Year 2018 shortlist
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Boy with special needs gets custom-made bike
More Society
Top Stories
'Major concern about every road tonight:' Black ice the next threat
DA: McLellan became suspect in Hania's murder shortly after SUV was found
LIST: Wake, Durham among schools closed Tuesday
Hope Mills soccer coach accused of inappropriately touching student arrested
Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'
Snow delays: The latest on trash pickup and other municipal services
Raleigh's Own Scrooge: A Hidden History of Christmas Past
Crews work to restore power in Wake County
Show More
Secondary roads remain slick in Orange County
Road conditions in Durham County see improvements
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to California airwaves
WCPSS defends countywide system ahead of snow day, cites diversity
Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
More News