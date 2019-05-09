celebrity engagements

Hilary Duff gets engaged to Matthew Koma, flaunts impressive ring on Instagram

Hilary Duff announced her engagement on Instagram Thursday morning, writing that now-fiancé Matthew Koma "asked me to be his wife." She posted a selfie of the two smiling as she flaunted her engagement ring.

By Danny Clemens
NEW YORK -- Hilary Duff is getting married!

The "Lizzie McGuire" actress announced her engagement on Instagram Thursday morning, writing that now-fiancé Matthew Koma "asked me to be his wife." She posted a selfie of the two smiling as she flaunted her engagement ring.



Koma, a musician, posted a picture of himself kissing Duff, describing her as "my best friend."

Duff and Koma welcomed a baby girl, Banks Violet Bair, on Oct. 25, 2018. She also has a son from a previous marriage.

Duff's recent acting credits include the film "The Haunting of Sharon Tate" and the TV Land series "Younger." She's also repeatedly hinted in recent interviews that a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot could be in the works. Duff starred for three years on Disney Channel sitcom and film in the early 2000s.

