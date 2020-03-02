Society

'Treat people right...be nice': Hoke County woman shares her secret to life as she celebrates 100 years

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hoke County woman celebrated 100 years of family and friendship in February.

Lena Mae Shaw, who lives in Raeford, had her 100th birthday party on February 8 at Hoke County High School.



When asked by her nephew, Fenton Rogers, what advice she would give younger people, Shaw said, "Be obedient to your parents, treat your neighbor right, and don't sass the old people."

Shaw said she spent her life helping her neighbors across Hoke County and taking care of children, though she never had any of her own.

"Treat people right and be nice to people," Shaw said. "If they hurt you, pray. Keep getting up."

She ended her interview with her nephew with a laugh and a wink, adding, "I don't believe I'm 100. Do you reckon I am?"
