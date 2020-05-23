Holly Springs gym owner frustrated by Phase 2 snub

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolinians are still waiting to go back to the gym. Originally part of Phase 2, reopening is now part of Phase 3.
For Emmitt Terrell, the owner of Burn Boot Camp in Holly Springs, that's not ideal.
If current legislation holds true, it will be another four to six weeks before exercise facilities are back in business.
"I was getting messages from seasoned business owners in our area that were telling me, 'Hey I don't know how you are feeling right now but I'm feeling like I just got punched in the face'," Terrell said.
Terrell is offering virtual classes to patiently waiting clients. Meanwhile, his patience is running out.
"I can go to a restaurant and order tortilla chips and have a waitress or waiter bring that to my table with several people sitting around me, and that's any less safe than continuing to work out and better my health."
Most gyms are doing anything and everything they can to serve from a distance. The YMCA is loaning out weights and equipment.
"Extremely helpful. I have weights at home but I'm missing several different sizes that I think would help me continue this workout until the Y(MCA) reopens."
Even with added safety precautions, YMCA regular Erika Goldstein isn't sure she'd be rushing back to the gym just yet. Working out at home will have to do.
"Working out is part of my life. It's what's keeping me sane right now and keeping me in a normal routine so yes, I think I'll be continuing this until I can get back to the Y(MCA) and my normal work out," Goldstein said.
Terrell is doing everything he can to get his small business back open. Signing a petition that's circulating with close to 25,000 signatures. He'd also like to speak with some decision-makers.
"I'd love to get in front of people, I'd love to have open and honest conversations and really figure out where policy is coming in front of common sense and of course protective measures that we can keep people safe and we can keep people working out in a safe way."
Up until now, Terrell has been able to keep staff on the payroll. This punch in the face as he put it, could change that.
"We will weather the storm, we will sustain, but another five weeks that's a lot to swallow for a small business owner without being able to resume."
The YMCA recalled all the loaned out equipment last week in anticipation of opening back up. Now we wait to see what happens next.
