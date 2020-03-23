Coronavirus

How do you manage social distancing? Ask an astronaut

Take it from a person who has spent nearly a year floating in isolation. Social distancing in the coronavirus era is manageable.

Astronaut Scott Kelly, who is famed for spending 11 months on board the International Space Station with only one other person, spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday about the rigors of isolation.

As more and more states have ordered residents to "flatten the curve" and remain inside, Kelly offered some suggestions for people to get by their days and nights indoors, especially with a worst case outlook of at least two months.

"Having a schedule is critical to getting through this," Kelly said, adding that being a creature of habit can work. "You need to schedule work, rest, taking care of your environment."

While there is some caution, he advised people to take time to go outside.

Kelly lived on the ISS from March 2015 until the following March.

SEE RELATED LINKS:

Social distancing: What it is and how it slows spread of coronavirus

Memorial Hermann staff dances and plays games to keep spirits up


UPDATED MAP


Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusastronautspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
Self-employed workers frustrated they're left out of unemployment
Loan deferments available during coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Cooper executive order closes K-12 through May 15
Durham man describes recovering from COVID-19
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
No, there's not a national lockdown: A look at debunked rumors
Business owners answer call for N-95 mask donations
Durham K-9 finds $3.5M worth cocaine in storage unit
Italy records smaller increase in coronavirus cases for 2nd day
Show More
16-year-old, 21-year-old ID'd as 2 killed in Cumberland Co. shooting
Loan deferments available during coronavirus pandemic
18-year-old shot while sleeping dies in Harnett County
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
How home health care workers care for at-risk population
More TOP STORIES News