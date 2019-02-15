Hundreds of Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --Military officials have confirmed to ABC11 that roughly 500 soldiers from Fort Bragg will soon be deployed to the US-Mexico border.
According to Lieutenant Colonel Michael Burns, the deployment is part of an increased military presence at the border. The Soldiers will provide logistical, military police, medical, and public affairs support to Customs and Border Patrol.
Lieutenant Burns released the following statement regarding the deployment:
"I can confirm that about 500 Soldiers from Fort Bragg recently deployed to parts of Arizona and California in support of the border security mission. The Soldiers will provide logistical, military police, medical, and public affairs support to Customs and Border Patrol. Our support will help ensure CBP personnel are able to execute their Federal functions, increase the effectiveness of their operations, and support Department of Homeland Security (DHS) efforts to manage border security.
Elements of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 16th Military Police Brigade, 20th Engineer Brigade, 44th Medical Brigade, and the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment from Fort Bragg have been identified to deploy as a rotational unit in support of CBP along the Southwest border. Please contact U.S. Army North if you have additional questions about the border support mission at usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao-media-operations@mail.mil"
In January, more than 100 Fort Bragg troops were already in place at the border assisting the Department of Homeland Security and U.S Customs and Border Protection as part of Operation Faithful Patriot.
The soldiers were spread out along the southern border in California, Arizona and Texas.
At its height as many as 5,900 active duty troops were sent to the border to "harden" ports of entry by placing security barriers and concertina wire.
The mission also included aviation units to transport Customs and Border Protection agents along the border and military police units to provide them protection.
Since then, the number of troops has been reduced to 2,350 after engineering units finished those duties and were sent home.
Defense officials have said that those numbers could temporarily increase as additional troops would be needed to put up the 116 miles of requested concertina wire. Officials have said the wire would be placed along existing structures already along the border.
This mission is different from President Donald Trump's plans to build a border wall.
