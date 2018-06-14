SOCIETY

'I like to call these supermarket wars': NC State professor on health of retail landscape

EMBED </>More Videos

Grocery wars continue around the Triangle (WTVD)

By
A local economist says there's nothing wrong with the retail landscape in the Triangle even after Kroger announced it is pulling out of the area Wednesday.

"I think Harris Teeter plays better than Kroger does," said Mike Walden, economics professor at NC State University. "But this is a growing market--everyone wants to be here including Wegmans and Publix."

Walden believes this is more indicative of the continued massive disruption in the supermarket area.

EMBED More News Videos

Kroger to close all 14 Durham and Wake County stores



"I like to call these supermarket wars," Walden said. "We've got millennials eating out more. Then, obviously, we've got Amazon coming and taking Whole Foods and everyone in every business that's not Amazon is afraid of Amazon."

Kroger owns Harris Teeter but insists this is not a rebranding. Kroger said they've not been able to grow in the way they would have liked to in Raleigh-Durham.

"It's really the fact that how we acquire food is changing," he said. "Something that didn't change a lot over several decades is changing in the blink of an eye."

A grocery expert told ABC11 that he believes Wegmans and Publix, both of which are opening new locations in the Triangle, are superior operators. He believes they will squeeze out the weaker players in the field.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeconomy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News