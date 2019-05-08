In Wake and Durham counties, many more foster children than parents

315 foster youth



40 in LINKS program, for 18-21-year-old adults



101 foster parents

499 foster youth



64 young adults in their expanded 18-21 foster care program



170 foster families

May is National Foster Care Month and, here in the Triangle, there is a critical need for more foster parents.In many counties, there are more foster children who need homes than there are parents.Kim Grier, of Durham, started fostering Lawson when he was seven weeks old.Lawson's biological mother placed him in a safe haven location when he was three days old."His mom decided that she was going to be unable to care for him and wanted a better life for him and so she made the really difficult decision to place him in care," Grier said.In addition to taking in Lawson, Grier and her husband are fostering a 13-year-old and have two biological children.They are among the more than 200 foster parents across our area. There is a big need for more families like them."These kids really deserve to have a stable, loving home that's safe and somebody that's willing and able to advocate for them," Grier said.Last month, Grier and her husband adopted Lawson, who is now 18 months old."He brings a smile to our face every day and he's just been part of the family since Day 1," Grier said. "We feel very blessed to have him now, officially, be part of our family forever."In honor of National Foster Care Month, Fostering Families of the Triangle, which is the Triangle's Partnership for Foster & Adoptive Families, is having a foster care informational event May 19.It's going on at Ponysaurus Brewing Company in Durham.Other resources:-Be at least 21 years old.-Have a stable home and income.-Maintain a drug free environment.-Be willing to be finger printed and have a criminal records check.-Complete all required training and be licensed by the state of North Carolina.-Be at least 21 years of age.-Be a resident of Durham County or surrounding counties.-Have a stable home and income.-Be single or married.-Consent to a criminal background check.-Complete 30 hours of Foster Parent Training.-All household members must have a basic physical exam.-You must be a legal Wake County resident.-You must be at least 21 years of age and in good health.-You can be single or married.-You must have a stable home and be able to show you are financially stable.-You must have adequate sleeping space for a child.-You must be able to read and write.-You must have a telephone.-You must be willing to submit to criminal checks, fingerprints and provide references.-You must attend 30 hours of preparation group training sessions.