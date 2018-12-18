CAREGIVERS CORNER

In Wake County, flag-pinning a special family moment for Navy veteran in hospice care

EMBED </>More Videos

Navy veteran with cancer honored at flag-pinning ceremony.

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
David Hinton served in the Navy for 17 years.

"I served aboard a destroyer. Later I went to flight school and became a naval flight officer," he said. "I'm very proud of it. I took an oath that I would serve, and if necessary, die. I believed in it then, I believe it now."

This 80-year-old Wake County veteran was honored for his service Tuesday night by Transitions LifeCare -- the hospice group taking care of him now.

In the ceremony, Hinton's grandson pinned an American flag on him.

"If I had to summarize my career, I would say I'm lucky," Hinton said. "I've probably forgotten the bad and remembered the good, so I think I had a good time."

Doctors diagnosed him with prostate cancer in 2000. That metastasized into bladder cancer. At one point, he was told he had six months to live.



"I think what he's doing works," said Scottie Hinton, his son, who has spent 15 years with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. "Every day he wakes up and it's, 'Today is a day. Let's go enjoy it. If I don't wake up tomorrow, it's on to the next challenge.'"

Scottie Hinton said it meant a lot to see the flag being pinned to his father, especially being done by his son.

"He's the example that was set for me for my whole life," Scottie Hinton said. "His work ethic is why I have the work ethic I do. My drive to achieve came from watching him growing up."

Hinton has been in hospice for four weeks. He says it's the best decision he's made because he doesn't have the side effects of the medicine.

For more stories such as this one, visit the Caregiver's Corner of ABC11.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynavyveteranfamilycancergood newscancer careCaregivers CornerWake CountyFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREGIVERS CORNER
Q&A: How to get a loved one to follow a doctor's orders
Combating loneliness in seniors
Q&A: Who is responsible if a loved one feels lonely in hospice
Q&A: How to deal with loved ones you care for during the holidays
More Caregivers Corner
SOCIETY
Dealing with postpartum depression during the holidays
Plastic bags, styrofoam and other items you shouldn't recycle this Christmas
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Hidden History of North Carolina's own Christmas Town
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in murder-for-hire plot arrested
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Harnett County
Man who shot, killed pregnant woman now charged with killing unborn child
Fayetteville police ID victim of fatal shooting at apartment complex
Hurricanes, Wolfpack spread holiday cheer to children in need
Frustration, confusion for 9th District voters at Bladen County town hall
Don't let your belongings get lost in the holiday rush
Show More
Morgan Street Food Hall among contenders for best new food hall in the nation
Hidden History of North Carolina's own Christmas Town
Chase bank branches could be coming to Raleigh, Chapel Hill
Clayton man charged in attack that left Smithfield man dead
Fayetteville family becomes homeless after house fire
More News