Society

Kids sing 'Old Town Road' to officer on horse in Atlanta park

By Danny Clemens
ATLANTA -- Can't nobody tell them nothing!

A tender moment unfolded between a group of kids in Atlanta and a mounted patrol unit this week as the kids broke into song, serenading the officers with an enthusiastic rendition of Atlanta native Lil Nas X's hit song "Old Town Road."

Atlanta Police Department Mounted Commander Lt. Greg Lyon and his colleagues happened upon the children at Grant Park while out on patrol on the city's east side. The kids, who were swimming in the public pool, danced and sang to Lyon and his horse through the fence. Lyon shot video on his phone and eventually joined in.



"Thanks to the kids for cheering us on. We are going to ride 'til we can't no more!" the police department said in an Instagram post in a reference to the song's lyrics.

The wildly popular country-rap song evokes cowboy imagery, with Lil Nas X singing as he prepares to "take my horse to the old town road." In an interview with the New York Times, Lil Nas X said he wrote the song to reflect uncertainty about his future after he dropped out of college.

"I felt like a loner cowboy," he told the paper. "I wanted to take my horse to the Old Town Road and run away. The horse is like a car. The Old Town Road, it's like a path to success. In the first verse, I pack up, ready to go."

In spite of early controversy about how Billboard would classify the song, "Old Town Road" has gone on to become a chart-topper since its December 2018 release. A remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and Top Hip-Hop/R&B Songs charts.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiachildrenhorsesmusicmusic newsfun stufffeel goodpolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
Knightdale teacher out, but student's mom fumes at lack of charges
Wake Forest man charged with murder in Durham bar-fight death
Raleigh nonprofit Helping Hand Mission targeted by scammers
Man dies after falling off boat at Hyco Lake, officials say
Man used old police badge while being pulled over, officials say
Now Open: Slice Pie Company pop-up shop in downtown Raleigh
Show More
Durham man arrested, accused of 4 armed robberies in 48 hours
Venomous snakes bit 92 people in North Carolina in May
Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies Friday
New drug for postpartum depression will be available at end of June
Man found dead outside Fayetteville business
More TOP STORIES News