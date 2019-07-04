Luxury carmaker Lexus hitting water with stunning new yacht

Lexus is going beyond the road with its new sports yacht.
It's called the LY650 and Lexus said the boat ushers in a new era of luxury.
The 65-footer, with a roughly 19-foot beam, is equipped with advanced technology as well as three staterooms and multiple entertainment lounges.
Lexus has partnered with Marquis-Larson Boat Group, based in Pulaski, Wisconsin, to build, sell and service the yacht.
The 1,800-horsepower yacht arrives late this year.
Lexus hasn't released a price tag.
