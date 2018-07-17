<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3776913" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Walter Carr walked about 20 miles to get to work after his car broke down the night before his first day on the job at Bellhops, a moving company. Luke Marklin, the CEO of Bellhops, heard about it and gave Carr his own personal Ford Escape. (WBMA)