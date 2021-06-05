crafts

Lifelong Asheville craftsman takes pride in new tie-dye hobby after being declared legally blind

EMBED <>More Videos

NC craftsman enjoys tie-dye hobby after being declared legally blind

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tony Goodman has worked with his hands for his whole life, doing construction, running a cleaning company and detailing cars.

"I went into the service right after high school, and I just worked my way through life," said Goodman.

Goodman spent 30 years detailing cars.

"We had good success at it," he said.

However, the last few years cast a shadow on any hopes of continuing his craft.

"On paper, I'm legally blind. I still have my sight, but that's to be determined as time goes on," said Goodman. "My head wants to do good but my body no longer does."

12-year-old starts tie-dye business to help local food bank during COVID-19 pandemic

"He's lent a hand anywhere we've needed him to; it's just his nature," said Cody Payne, who worked at Pisgah Valley Retirement Community.

One Sunday, Tony participated in that day's activity and a colorful enterprise exploded.

"So after I did it, it was like, Boom!" said Goodman. "Basically, it's a hobby for me now. I start around 5:30 or 6 in the morning and end at about 11:30."

"Tony just took this and ran with it," Payne said.
When Goodman sees people wearing his shirts, he feels a sense of accomplishment.

"Well, I'm proud the same as when I used to do cars and I would see the cars go back down the street that I know I worked on. I could stand back and say, 'I did that,'" said Goodman.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing one of Tony's designs can call the Pisgah Valley Retirement Community at 828-418-2333.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyashevillencartcraftsblindnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRAFTS
Learn how to act, craft and dance all in one class
NJ's Open the Joy is spreading happiness to hospitalized kids
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
LI teen plans to send hand-made American flags to everyone in Congress
TOP STORIES
Rezoning plan puts Raleigh's environmental justice ruling to the test
Extreme speeding increasingly brings death to NC roads
Former President Trump returns to North Carolina for NCGOP event
Family: Black middle school students asked to clean cotton for assignment
Have an Amazon device? The company wants to share your internet
Woman miraculously uninjured after car plunges off overpass
Chemist turns down job at UNC as Hannah-Jones tenure dispute unfolds
Show More
WEATHER: Warm & humid this weekend
40 years ago, the first cases of AIDS were reported in the US
Winston Smith MN: Protests erupt again over man killed by police
Man, woman named as persons of interest in death of Fayetteville man
3 Tarboro HS students & 1 Pitt County teen killed in crash
More TOP STORIES News