Lifelong Asheville craftsman takes pride in new tie-dye hobby after being declared legally blind

"I went into the service right after high school, and I just worked my way through life," said Goodman.
Goodman spent 30 years detailing cars.
"We had good success at it," he said.
However, the last few years cast a shadow on any hopes of continuing his craft.
"On paper, I'm legally blind. I still have my sight, but that's to be determined as time goes on," said Goodman. "My head wants to do good but my body no longer does."
"He's lent a hand anywhere we've needed him to; it's just his nature," said Cody Payne, who worked at Pisgah Valley Retirement Community.
One Sunday, Tony participated in that day's activity and a colorful enterprise exploded.
"So after I did it, it was like, Boom!" said Goodman. "Basically, it's a hobby for me now. I start around 5:30 or 6 in the morning and end at about 11:30."
"Tony just took this and ran with it," Payne said.
When Goodman sees people wearing his shirts, he feels a sense of accomplishment.
"Well, I'm proud the same as when I used to do cars and I would see the cars go back down the street that I know I worked on. I could stand back and say, 'I did that,'" said Goodman.
Anyone who is interested in purchasing one of Tony's designs can call the Pisgah Valley Retirement Community at 828-418-2333.