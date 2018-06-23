SOCIETY

NC experiences decline in volunteer firefighters

A group of fire department leaders from across the state gathered inside the Raleigh Convention Center Saturday to discuss a growing problem: A lack of volunteer firefighters. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
"72 percent of our state's firefighters are volunteers," said Tracey Mosley with the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs.

Volunteers are able to save their communities money while providing a much-needed service, particularly in rural areas where resources to major departments may be limited.

Mosley said that many senior volunteer firefighters are retiring and there aren't enough younger volunteers stepping up to take their place.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, Mosley suggests speaking with your local fire department to learn more. Those interested can also visit the NC Association of Fire Chiefs website.

Training is done mostly on nights and weekends to accommodate those with full-time jobs. Mosley says that most departments provide full gear.
