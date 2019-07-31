New art at Durham Police headquarters aims to symbolize peace, unity between police and community

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three pieces of art are now on display at Durham Police headquarters.Each one is supposed to symbolize peace, unity, diversity, and partnership between the police and the community.A 12-foot-tall sculpture in front of the building is called the Woven Shield.The stainless-steel piece represents a police officer's shield. it was created by Norman Lee and Shane Albritton.The weaving embodied in the sculpture symbolizes the connection between law enforcement and the community.The other two pieces of artwork hang inside the DPD building.In the atrium, the Sewing Piece welcomes visitors.It was also created by Norman Lee and Shane Albritton.The artists took an excerpt from the oath that police officers take and turned it into an artistic message.Tuesday's unveiling was the conclusion to the 18-month process it took to select the artists.Police Chief CJ Davis thanked the city and community for coming up with the theme for each piece."It's exciting that our city government use public art as a tool to enhance the environment and create a sense of place, and express this community's values and identity," Chief Davis said.The final piece is called Culture of Transparency by Durham Artist David Wilson. it hangs along a corridor near the atrium.It has the same theme as the others.Durham Police hope to include more art pieces in the future.They also just launched a library. People who are doing business at headquarters can check out a book while they wait. Books can also be donated.