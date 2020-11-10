Society

'I see a vice president that looks like me': Brooklyn schoolgirls recite poem after VP-elect Kamala Harris' win

NEW YORK -- Oakland's very own Kamala Harris is making history, changing the face of politics and empowering young girls everywhere, including a group of schoolgirls in Brooklyn, New York.

Principal Lakeasha Williams shared a video of students at Stanley Eugene Clark School reciting an empowering poem after Harris became vice president-elect of the United States.

"Brown girl, brown girl. What do you see? I see a vice president that looks like me," recited the girls along with their teacher.

The verse is a take on the poem "Brown girl brown girl" by Lesle Honore.

Principal Williams shared the video on November 9, the first school day following the projection Biden-Harris win.



The video ends with the students lifting their hands in the air, chanting, "Congratulations, Kamala Harris!"

The Vice President-elect on Saturday acknowledged the history she made as the first woman to be elected to the office.

Speaking from Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 7, Vice president-elect Kamala Harris paid tribute to Black women who "so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy."



"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities," Harris said in her first address to the nation as vice president-elect.

Harris was born in Oakland in 1964 and grew up in the East Bay, where she was part of the second class of students to desegregate Berkeley schools. After graduating from UC Hastings Law School in San Francisco, she began working in the Alameda County District Attorney's office before crossing the bay again and becoming the San Francisco District Attorney in 2003. She went on to serve as California's Attorney General before winning the state's junior senator seat in 2016.

The new documentary "Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.

