Officer brings McDonald's after 5-year-old boy calls 911

Dispatcher: Kent County 911. What's your emergency?



Iziah: Can you bring me McDonald's?



Dispatcher: I'm sorry, what?



Iziah: Can you bring me McDonald's?



Dispatcher: No, I can't bring you McDonald's.

Sometimes when you're really hungry, it can feel like an emergency.But it still came as quite a surprise when a 911 dispatcher in Michigan received a call from a 5-year-old boy named Iziah.Little Iziah had a craving early Sunday morning, but his Grandma was sleeping.Iziah uses a phone that was deactivated years ago, but he somehow got it connected to the Wi-Fi.Sara Kuberski was the dispatcher who took the call."We get a lot of people who are letting their kids play on their cell phones and a lot of them are deactivated, and parents don't realize they can still call 911," Kuberski said.Dispatch reached out to Wyoming police officer Dan Patterson."I was laughing to myself...5-year-old calls in dispatch and orders McDonald's," Patterson.The officer went to the home to make sure everything was OK, but decided to make a special stop on his way."I figured - hey, I'm driving past McDonald's on my way there and I might as well get him something," Patterson said.When he arrived at the home no one answered so the officer knocked on the 5-year-old's window."The first thing he said to me was 'my grandma's gonna to be so mad. Can you please go away?" Patterson said.Izaiah's grandma was not mad. In fact, she's happy he learned an important lesson about what really makes an emergency.As for what Iziah thought about a police officer bringing him McDonald's, the 5-year-old replied, ""It was something funny."