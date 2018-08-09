Oh my! Moth flies into umpire's ear, stops ball game

"That's some freaky stuff," one of the announcers said to the TV audience watching Wednesday's game between New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.Second base umpire Bruce Dreckman had a live moth stuck in his ear and the audience watched the removal process in real-time.It took teamwork to remove the moth. Yankees trainer Steve Donohue tried using a cotton swab. Finally, Dreckman had luck by sticking tweezers into his ear.The moth was still moving when it was removed at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.After the brief game interruption in the ninth inning, the Yankees beat the White Sox 7-3.