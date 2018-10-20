Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite

U.S. & WORLD

A Michigan photographer captured a magical moment, completely by accident.

Matthew Dippel says he snapped the picture by chance while at Yosemite National Park earlier this month.

Dippel says he just started taking pictures when he saw the proposal unfolding before his eyes.

After, he tried to find the couple, but to no avail.

Now, he's turned to social media in hopes of finding them and sharing this magical moment with the couple.
