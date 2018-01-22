The British royal family announced on Monday that Princess Eugenie, who is eighth in line to the throne, will be married to Jack Brooksbank in the fall.
The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
The couple got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The ceremony will take place in St. George's Chapel, the same chapel where her cousin, Prince Harry, will wed Meghan Markle this spring.
Princess Eugenie, 27, is the second child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duke and Duchess of York. She studied English literature, history of art and politics at Newcastle University, graduating in 2012.
I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo— Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018
Eugenie works at an art gallery, in addition to her involvement with many charities. She is a patron of Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, the Elephant Family and Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital's Redevelopment Appeal, among others.