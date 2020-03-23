Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth to use Skype, FaceTime to address Great Britain amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly set to prepare a rare address to the British empire about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.K. news outlet, The Telegraph.

RELATED: Government halts evictions, foreclosures; delays taxes; considers checks

A special address would mark only the fourth such speech during her 68-year reign. The last time was in 2002 when her mother, Queen Elizabeth, also known as The Queen Mother, died.

There is no official date set for any coronavirus-related address from the 93-year-old, but a date for the televised speech will reportedly be nailed down in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

But that's not all. Queen Elizabeth has also been practicing social distancing.

She has used FaceTime and Skype to communicate with her friends and family members, according to The Telegraph.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsskypequeen elizabethcoronavirusroyal familyenglandonline chatu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
COVID-19 LATEST: Cooper executive order closes K-12 through May 15
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Cooper executive order closes K-12 through May 15
No, there's not a national lockdown: A look at debunked rumors
Durham K-9 finds $3.5M worth cocaine in storage unit
Italy records smaller increase in coronavirus cases for 2nd day
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
16-year-old, 21-year-old ID'd as 2 killed in Cumberland Co. shooting
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
Show More
18-year-old shot while sleeping dies in Harnett County
NC Zoo offers virtual field trips during COVID-19 pandemic
North Carolina educators seek federal K-12 testing waiver
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Harris Teeter adds ExpressLane senior shopping hours
More TOP STORIES News