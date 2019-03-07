Raleigh seniors knit for local infants, cancer patients

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The newest Tuesday afternoon activity at Raleigh senior living community Waltonwood Lake Boone has quickly become one of the most popular of the week.
"It's just, it's therapy to pick it up," explained Waltonwood Lake Boone resident Jane Dwyer. "Several residents.. we're making these hats and we're doing it for someone else."
At 92 years old, Dwyer has picked up a new hobby of knitting hats for infants and cancer patients at UNC Rex Healthcare Hospital.
"It's been wonderful," explained Enrichment Manager Shelly Levin. "We found out we had a lot of knitters and crocheters but they stopped doing it because of the hands. My assistant discovered the loom and what the loom does is it alleviates you working so much coordination between your fingers. It doesn't hurt. It's easy to do and simplistic. You get a beautiful result."
By using the loom, Dwyer and many other residents are able to gather and knit, and knowing the hats they are making will be given to patients makes it even better.
"I hope they will enjoy wearing them," Dwyer said. "This gives us great pleasure that we have made these for them."
The group plans to deliver their first batch of hats to UNC Rex Healthcare Hospital and hopes to expand and give to other Triangle hospitals in the future.
