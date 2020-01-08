Services help Fort Bragg spouses cope during deployments

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are a few ways military spouses cope with strong separation anxiety and fear associated with deployment.Yoga is one of Kelsy Timas' outlets."There's a lot of responsibility for the military spouse to not talk about our spouse's deployment, but it's still happening," Timas said. "When it's rapid like it just was, it's like what we experienced during 9/11. We're all feeling the shock wave of that."Timas runs the Guiding Wellness Institute, which is a wellness center birthed out of her husband's many deployments. His unit recently deployed along with hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers last week. This is his seventh time away.There are many resources available to help. Through Army Community Services, spouses have access to counseling, free daycare, workshops that address separation and tools to help adjust to military life.Through the USO, there are monthly lifestyle workshops and services for children of military parents.Those are all beneficial resources that help the military family carry on while their soldier is away."Without these tools, we don't do life well. Let alone a deployment or reintegration," Timas said.