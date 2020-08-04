Society

Several injured in shooting near massive house party in LA where many seen without masks

LOS ANGELES -- Four people were injured in a shooting near a massive house party in Los Angeles on Monday where there was little social distancing and even fewer masks.

Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to a reported shooting where three victims were found. Two victims are in critical condition. All three were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A fourth person suffered a wrist injury while fleeing the scene, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department showed up at the mansion gates earlier but the huge party just kept on going.

Views from a helicopter found several hundred people and several dozen cars in the long driveway.
There was a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.

The LAPD told the ABC affiliate in Los Angeles there was nothing they could do earlier because the partygoers weren't breaking any laws, and they're not enforcing health code violations.

Gov. Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornialapdmansionpartyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Tropical Storm Isaias races out of North Carolina
1 dead after tornado touches down in Bertie Co., Cooper says
More than 290K power outages reported across NC
Brunswick County sees house fires, rescues after Isaias lands
LATEST: Court to hear arguments on COVID-19 executive orders
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
Duke Energy does not expect COVID-19 to hamper power restoration
Show More
Patio furniture could become projectiles during a tropical storm
RADAR: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Counties actively seek poll workers as Election Day draws near
Cumberland County prepares for incoming storm Isaias
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
More TOP STORIES News