SOCIETY

Houston area man spots cloud shaped as shark on his drive back from Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston man spots shark cloud on vacation in Florida

MIAMI, Florida --
Remember the angel-shaped cloud we showed you earlier this month? Well, get ready for sharknado in the sky.

An Eyewitness News viewer on his drive back from the Miami area to Houston spotted a cloud that resembles a shark.

Ronell Toliver shared the photo of the shark cloud, or what Travis Herzog refers to as a cumulus selachimorpha cloud, with ABC13.

On Aug. 2, we shared with you a photo from another viewer that appeared to look like an angel in the sky.

The picture went viral and news stations from across the world started showing it.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyweathersharksFloridaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
4 arrests made during Charlottesville anniversary rallies
WATCH: Soldiers protect flag during storm
More Society
Top Stories
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Raleigh police arrest man in bank robbery near Cameron Village
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Mexican Navy chases boat, seizes over 2 tons of suspected cocaine
Raeford 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on San Leandro freeway
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
Show More
Rabid beaver attacked dad and girl while kayaking
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Boy injured after being set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More News