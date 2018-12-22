Shoppers pack stores around the Triangle on 'Super Saturday'

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Shoppers took advantage of steep discounts during the final Saturday before Christmas.
Known as "Super Saturday" or "Panic Saturday," the National Retail Federation reports 134 million people across the country are expected to shop Saturday, up from 126 million last year.
One of the busiest areas in the Triangle was Crabtree Valley Mall.
"Get some gifts for my family and friend. Can't wait to show them the gifts to see the smile on their faces," said Mahalia Ford, who shopped with a friend Saturday.
In the middle of the mall, a long line of people awaited pictures with Santa Claus, as stores and kiosks displayed discounts and deals in hopes of bringing in customers.
"Shopping for Santa Claus. I'm out here shopping for Santa Claus for the kids," joked Brian Ellerby, as he held a bag full of gifts.
Allan Sanchez and his family recently moved to North Carolina, and were finishing up their holiday shopping Saturday.
"It's a lot better than New York. But it is a little hectic. The parking lot is crazy but all in all, it's not too bad, can't complain," said Sanchez.
The NRF reported 61 percent of shoppers plan on purchasing their final gifts within a week of Christmas.
At one end of the mall, members of the Clayton High School band raised money by gift-wrapping those presents, a service Ellerby took advantage of. After running around the mall, all he wanted to do was watch his favorite team do the same.
"I enjoyed it. But I'm tired. I'm trying to go home and catch the Carolina basketball game," said Ellerby.
According to the NRF, consumers say they will spend about $1,007 on their holiday shopping, up about 4 percent from last year.