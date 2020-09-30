Social media challenge surprises New Mexico waitress with $1,200 tip

LAS CRUCES, NM (WTVD) -- A waitress in New Mexico couldn't believe her eyes when she received a $1,200 tip.
It's all part of a new online challenge. The Venmo Challenge is where social media users ask their followers to donate small amounts of money that will add up to a huge tip for a lucky server.
"I'm extremely grateful," waitress Audrey Pacheco told her local news station. "I love my community. I never thought I would be chosen to receive something like this."
Christi Getz and Jenni Nowlin are the organizers who raised the money for Pacheco.
This was actually their second Venmo Challenge tip. The first happened in September and raised $370 for a server at a different restaurant.
"We wanted to be able to be a light in the community, and spread inspiration and hope," Nowlin said.
The women plan to continue raising money and hope to surprise a new server every month. You can learn more about their efforts here.
