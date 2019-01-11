SOCIETY

Postage stamp price to increase to 55 cents on Jan. 27

EMBED </>More Videos

The United States Postal Service is set to implement a price hike on Sunday, Jan. 27, that will bump the price of stamps up by 5 cents. (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
It's soon going to cost you a little bit more to mail a letter.

The United States Postal Service is set to implement a price hike on Sunday, Jan. 27, that will impact the price of not only stamps but also flat-rate boxes and envelopes sold by the agency and other shipping and mailing services.

Postage for a one-ounce letter will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents, though the postage for additional ounces will decrease from 21 cents to 15 cents. Discounted metered letter postage will increase from 47 cents to 50 cents.

Rates for outbound international letters and domestic postcards will remain the same, at $1.15 and 35 cents, respectively.

Click here for a full list of updated USPS rates and prices.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyUSPSconsumermoneyu.s. & worldfinance
SOCIETY
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Lost teddy bear gets luxury stay at hotel in Hawaii
Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission
Meghan Markle gets her royal charities
More Society
Top Stories
Woman and baby dead, man injured in Durham shooting, police say
Temperatures in central North Carolina are lower than average
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Venomous Portuguese men-of-war wash up on NC beach
Timeline: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
Norovirus outbreak sickens 475 on Oasis of the Seas
IBM to lay off over 300 in Durham after closure of subsidiary
Hemp company's warehouse catches fire in Franklin County
Show More
Hospitals keep young visitors away to prevent spread of flu
Lost teddy bear gets luxury stay at hotel in Hawaii
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Police radio traffic reveals moments after Raleigh officer was shot
Some Jeep, Dodge diesel owners owed $3,000, NC Attorney General says
More News