Society

Starbucks adding oat milk to menu in some locations

EMBED <>More Videos

Starbucks is now offering oatmilk as its newest non-dairy milk option in some US locations.

By
Starbucks is now offering oat milk as its newest non-dairy milk option in some US locations.

The coffee chain has been offering oat milk in Europe since January 2018.

American customers can now find it in five Starbucks Reserve locations including New York, Seattle and San Francisco.

Oatmilk gained popularity as a non-dairy milk alternative with a smooth, neutral flavor. When steamed, it creates a creamy texture that works well in latte and cappuccino beverages.

Starbucks Reserve locations showcase the most exquisite and sought-after coffees from around the world.

While Starbucks does not currently have plans to expand the launch of oat milk to the rest of its stores, the company says it is always listening to customers and offering innovative beverages.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyncstarbuckscoffee
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
Fuquay-Varina Police hope paint chips help solve woman's 2011 death
How to ensure your child has a shot at college even if you're not wealthy
Ringleader in college scandal irritated others: 'He's shady'
DPAC offers digital lottery for tickets to 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Troubleshooter helps woman get refund from service contract
Show More
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Nash Co. woman's husband released after questioning
Deputies looking for person who stole historic bell from Cumberland County school
More TOP STORIES News