Pro and anti-Confederacy groups appear to scuffle in Chapel Hill

Eyewitness video shows a small scuffle between pro-Confederacy groups scuffle with counter-protesters in Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon. (Video credit: David Silkenat)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eyewitness video shows a small scuffle between pro-Confederacy groups scuffle with counter-protesters in Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon.

Chapel Hill officials said a combination of pro-Confederacy groups had a permit to demonstrate at the Peace and Justice Plaza on Saturday.

As of 1 p.m., officials say there have been no injuries or arrests.

