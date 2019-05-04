Pro and anti-Confederacy groups appear to scuffle in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eyewitness video shows a small scuffle between pro-Confederacy groups scuffle with counter-protesters in Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon.
Chapel Hill officials said a combination of pro-Confederacy groups had a permit to demonstrate at the Peace and Justice Plaza on Saturday.
As of 1 p.m., officials say there have been no injuries or arrests.
