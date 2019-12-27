Society

Video: Washington police officer holds back tears after receiving gift following death of beloved K-9

PASCO, Washington -- A Washington police officer had an emotional reaction when a local family gave him a touching gift to help him cope with a significant loss.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shows the officer being moved to tears after unwrapping the present. The officer was at a loss for words when he realized it was a stuffed toy in the likeness of his favorite K-9 who had passed away three weeks earlier.

He thanked them for their generosity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashingtonholidayk 9societygiftspets
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC man charged with trafficking 17-year-old
Court temporarily blocks NC from requiring photo ID at polls
Driver rescued after crashing into utility pole, tree in Raleigh
Daycare owner arrested; kids found behind false wall
Orange Co. deputy stresses importance of negotiation after dangerous chase
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
Dense Fog Advisory issued for most of central NC
Show More
How to get free tickets to Carolina Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'
2 killed, 3 hurt in Franklin County crash
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
Police investigate after body found inside Raleigh home
'Hello, Dolly!' composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
More TOP STORIES News