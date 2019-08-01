feel good

Why everyone is smiling when they answer the pop-up orange payphone in downtown Raleigh

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A bright orange payphone has popped up in downtown Raleigh, just down the block from the ABC11 newsroom and studio.

We noticed people with smiles and brightened spirits after picking up the ringing phone, so we had to find out who was behind it.

Elevation Church installed the phone that rings randomly as you walk by.

If you pick it up you will hear a positive message or words of encouragement.

"There is a lot of negativity right now but, this is purely love," said Matt Bush of Elevation Church.

"There is nothing religious on there, it's just love. It just says 'hey there is more for your life you, more for what you can do in your life' and we just want it to be a very, very positive message."

The phone is part of Elevation Church's celebration of Love Week.

Elevation leaders believe the messages of positive affirmation can help people deal with the stress of day-to-day life.

The orange phone also lets you record a positive message to lift another person's spirits.

The positivity phone booth is on the sidewalk at 414 Fayetteville St., next to the Sheraton Raleigh.

It will be in place through Saturday.

You can listen to sample messages by calling 833-536-LOVE.
