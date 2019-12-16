holiday

Woman constructs life-sized gingerbread house around her cubicle

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A woman in San Diego went above and beyond with her holiday decorations at work. She transformed her cubicle at the San Diego Police Department into a gingerbread house.

The cubicle is covered in brown paper and colorful decorations that include images of candy and festive tinsel. The gingerbread cubicle even has two windows and a door.

RELATED: San Francisco's Most "Instagram-Worthy" Holiday Picture Spots

San Diego police posted a video of the gingerbread cubicle on Twitter. The tweet said the woman works in their communications department.



Unfortunately, the walls are not edible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan diegofunny videoholidayviral videocraftschristmasfun stuffu.s. & worldpoliceviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Santa's home away from home in Long Island
Mom nails ugly Christmas sweater contest with genius design
A Holiday Wonderland the Bay Area!
Bay Area Home with over 600,000 Christmas Lights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO fired after slamming 6th grader to the ground twice
Raleigh 'pay-what-you-can' restaurant founder surprised on GMA
Police still at nightclub 24 hours after 3 hurt in shooting, stabbing
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
NC kicks off annual Booze It and Lose It campaign
Animal scams a common ploy during the holidays: BBB
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M; next drawing Tuesday
Show More
Watch for Durham Freeway southbound traffic shift this week
The 411: National Chocolate Covered Anything Day
Harvey Weinstein says he's advanced women's film careers
Lanes reopen after crash along I-40 W near NC-86 in Orange County
Father-Daughter duo make history as Philadelphia firefighters
More TOP STORIES News