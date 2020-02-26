oldest man

World's oldest man, who said secret to longevity was smiling, dies at 112

By
TOKYO (WTVD) -- The world's oldest man passed away Sunday in Japan at the age 112.

Guinness World Records honored Chitetsu Watanbe with a certificate earlier this month for his long life.

RELATED: 112-year-old Japanese man who believes in smiling is world's oldest

He was born in 1907 in Niigata in northern Japan.


Watanbe had a sweet tooth. He loved custards and cream puffs.

He said the secret to longevity was to keep smiling. Until about 10 years ago, Watanabe sculpted small bonsai trees and had his work on display.

He is survived by his five children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The oldest living person is also Japanese. She is 117 years old.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoldest manjapanworld recordu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OLDEST MAN
112-year-old Japanese man with sweet tooth is world's oldest
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New DNA could crack 40-year-old Fayetteville cold case
If you file a claim for pothole damage in NC, you likely won't get paid
NC woman escapes week-long imprisonment at SC home
Sanders takes center stage in final debate before NC's Super Tuesday
11-year-old cancer survivor sits courtside at Tar Heels, NC State game
'Reddish-purple' North Carolina seen as critical state in 2020 election
Durham Co. to hire outside agency to investigate concerns of racism
Show More
Why your Raleigh tap water might taste, smell like chlorine
Emergency hockey hero David Ayres sounds siren in Raleigh
Fort Bragg soldier accused of attack on couple in their 70s
Raleigh Ry-Con service dog supplier indicted on 42 charges
Wake County parents frustrated amid special needs busing issues
More TOP STORIES News