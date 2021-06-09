bizarre

California man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days rescued by sheriff's deputies

EMBED <>More Videos

Sonoma Co. deputies rescue man stuck in farm equipment for 2 days

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A man was rescued from the shaft of a vineyard fan outside Santa Rosa Tuesday morning after being stuck there for two days, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The man told deputies he crawled into the tight space because he wanted to take pictures of the farm equipment.

However, deputies say they found more methamphetamine on him than camera equipment.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office wants to charge him for trespassing and drug possession, along with violating his probation and pre-trial release agreement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabizarremethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldinvestigationtrespassing
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox
Garden statues turn out to be ancient Egyptian relics, sell for $265K
'Beyond crazy': Shaw unvaccinated student tossed from online classes
Man dressed as Michael Myers arrested on TX beach
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News