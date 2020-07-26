Two building fronts in downtown Selma collapse

SELMA, N.C. -- The building fronts of two businesses in downtown Selma collapsed into the road damaging one car on Saturday afternoon.It happened just before 4:20 p.m. along the 100 block of S. Raiford Road. Upon arrivals, firefighters found the rubble from the front of the building collapsed into the road and damaged one car.The two buildings have since been condemned and marked unsafe.No one was injured in the collapse.