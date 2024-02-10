Helicopter with 6 on board crashes in remote area of Southern California; no survivors located

BAKER, Calif. -- A helicopter with six people on board crashed near the small Southern California town of Baker overnight, and authorities say they have not been able to locate any survivors.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened east of the 15 Freeway near Halloran Springs Road.

The aircraft operated by Orbic Air took off Friday night from Palm Springs Airport around 8:45 p.m. and was heading to Boulder City, Nevada when it crashed around 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

