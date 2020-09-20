1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving GoTriangle bus near Southpoint Mall

BREAKING 🚨: One person is dead following this traffic crash outside Southpoint Mall in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and at least three others were injured following a Sunday afternoon crash involving a GoTriangle bus near Southpoint Mall, according to Durham police.Just after 5:15 p.m., Durham police notified the public of the crash near Renaissance Parkway at Rolando Drive.Police have not identified the victim of the crash at this time.Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.