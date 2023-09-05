The Spa at Séc-he is built on a sacred mineral hot spring

The Spa at Séc-he in Palm Springs is built on a sacred mineral hot spring.

This Palm Springs spa is 'an experience unlike anywhere else in the world.'

PALM SPRINGS, Calif -- The brand new Spa at Séc-he at the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza in Palm Springs is a luxurious spa with amenities including mineral baths, quartz bed massages, salt caves, steam rooms and saunas.

"Our hot spring was the first tourist attraction within this region. When you come to our spa here, you're actually connecting to traditions that have been practiced for thousands and thousands of years," boasts Reid Milanovich, the Tribal Chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

The hot, sacred mineral water, which dates back 12,000 years, creates a unique experience for guests, "unlike anywhere else in the world," Milanovich elaborated.

Spa guest, Christopher Lopez told us "It released all the bad energy. It released all the knots, everything inside that I had. I just felt relieved."

The Spa at Séc-he takes pride in bringing the natural elements to the guest experience. The 73,000 square-foot space incorporates tons of windows, skylights and a large outdoor pool.

Daniel Spencer, the Director of Spas and Agua Caliente Casinos explained, "It's very bright, lit up. You feel refreshed when you walk around the spa."

Click on https://thespaatseche.com/ for more information about The Spa at Séc-he.