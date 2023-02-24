Speaker Tim Moore, state representative David Willis involved in crash

The speaker, members of his security team and state representative Willis, were driving back to Raleigh from Wilson last night when the crash happened.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore.

The speaker, members of his security team, and state representative David Willis, were driving back to Raleigh from Wilson last night when someone rammed their vehicle several times from behind, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

No one was hurt.

The General Assembly Police and highway patrol are looking into the incident.

We've reached out to Speaker Moore for his reaction, but have not heard back.