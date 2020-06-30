accuweather

DIY backyard water park-style ideas for your family this summer while staying at home

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting travel plans as well as businesses like water parks, your family's summer is probably looking pretty different this year than you were expecting. But even if you won't be heading to the shore or taking a dip in the neighborhood pool, there are still easy ways to have fun in the sun while still staying cool at home.

AccuWeather spoke to David McMillen, a stay-at-home dad from Ohio who built a ramped slip 'n slide-style attraction in his family's backyard after his family canceled their planned summer road trips.

"You don't have to have an acre and quarter to have a slip 'n slide," he said. "Bigger is not always better. Fancier and more expensive is not always more fun."

"Keep it simple and let the kids come up with their own ideas. Don't let the mess keep you from having fun," McMillen added.

Monica Danielle with AccuWeather took McMillen's advice and built a water blob in her backyard for the family to enjoy. She said the entire project, which resembles a water bed when completed, cost around $20 and only required a few things: clear plastic sheeting, an iron, parchment paper and duct tape. Check out the video above to see how she made it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsummer funsummeraccuweatherfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
June 20 marks first day of summer 2020
Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?
Strawberry Moon: Best time to catch June's full moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC Commission threatens bars that violated COVID-19 rules
COVID-19 LATEST: Hospitalizations climb above 900
Rescan your TV TODAY: ABC11 changes frequencies
NC Senate Bill 168 causes controversy, protesters ask Cooper to veto
Fayetteville man charged in death of man who allegedly broke into home
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
IRS says it won't push back Tax Day beyond July 15
Show More
LIVE | Dr. Fauci, health officials testify before Senate committee
Time capsule from 1894 found inside base of NC Confederate Monument
The 411: Sold! Housing market bounces back
Risk of severe weather lingers Tuesday
California woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
More TOP STORIES News